AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $810 million-$830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $712.82 million.

Shares of AMN stock traded up $1.70 on Friday, hitting $90.36. 617,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,248. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.32, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $94.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $885.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.32 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The company’s revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMN Healthcare Services has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.50.

In other news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 2,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $199,297.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 18,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $1,405,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,238.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,758,269. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

