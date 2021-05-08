AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Price Target Raised to $151.00 at Morgan Stanley

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $151.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AME. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on AMETEK from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AMETEK has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $144.29.

Shares of AME stock opened at $137.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $75.22 and a fifty-two week high of $138.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.57. The company has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMETEK will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 19.09%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total value of $154,346.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,968.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 4,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $514,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,954,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,258 shares of company stock worth $4,825,035. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 16.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after buying an additional 33,825 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $551,000. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $363,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in AMETEK by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

