AMETEK, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for AMETEK in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.06. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for AMETEK’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.29.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $137.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. AMETEK has a 1 year low of $75.22 and a 1 year high of $138.06.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 4,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $514,352.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,085 shares in the company, valued at $6,954,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total transaction of $154,346.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,968.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,258 shares of company stock worth $4,825,035. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.09%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

