Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.20), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $634.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.65 million. Americold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

COLD traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $38.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,890,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,136. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.39. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $32.38 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 75.21%.

In other news, CEO Fred W. Boehler sold 191,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $7,070,589.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,368 shares in the company, valued at $16,626,616. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $202,950.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 225,545 shares of company stock valued at $8,347,220. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COLD shares. TheStreet raised Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Americold Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

