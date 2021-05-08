American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.25.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMWL shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on American Well from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

In related news, VP Bradford Gay sold 132,135 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $2,382,394.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 726,097 shares in the company, valued at $13,091,528.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kurt Knight sold 239,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $4,302,684.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,358,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,451,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 538,325 shares of company stock worth $9,701,702 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American Well during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in American Well by 367.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in American Well during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 18.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMWL traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,307,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,499,762. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.69. American Well has a one year low of $12.98 and a one year high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $60.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.60 million. American Well’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Well will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

