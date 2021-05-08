American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Vanguard had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 3.16%.

NYSE AVD traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $20.10. 187,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.13 million, a P/E ratio of 54.33 and a beta of 1.02. American Vanguard has a 52-week low of $11.71 and a 52-week high of $22.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of American Vanguard from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of American Vanguard from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

