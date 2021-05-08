American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Family Capital Trust Co

Family Capital Trust Co raised its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises 1.7% of Family Capital Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $843,826,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in American Tower by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,194,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,458,000 after buying an additional 808,943 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,348,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,709,879,000 after buying an additional 776,600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,749,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,066,094,000 after purchasing an additional 776,322 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of American Tower by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,115,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,955,000 after purchasing an additional 772,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $247.49. 5,548,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,257,990. The company has a market capitalization of $109.98 billion, a PE ratio of 58.51, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.84. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.17%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp upgraded American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.83.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

