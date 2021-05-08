American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE AIG traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.19. 5,335,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,532,579. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. American International Group has a 1 year low of $23.48 and a 1 year high of $51.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AIG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.07.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

