American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $312.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.95 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

NYSE AMH opened at $37.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.56, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.22. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $37.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 94,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $3,068,717.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 316,092 shares of company stock worth $10,230,812. 21.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.55.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Agoura Hills, CA.

