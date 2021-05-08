American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Morgan Stanley

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.55.

Shares of AMH traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.41. 1,337,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,502. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.22. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $37.43. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.56, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $312.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.75 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 8,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total transaction of $261,969.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 316,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,230,812 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 100,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,753,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,007,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,228,000 after acquiring an additional 89,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,855,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Agoura Hills, CA.

