American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

NYSE:AMH opened at $37.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.22. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $37.43.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $312.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.55.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.75 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 94,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $3,068,717.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 316,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,230,812 over the last three months. 21.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Agoura Hills, CA.

