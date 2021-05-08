American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Announces Earnings Results

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:AMH traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.41. 1,337,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,502. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.22. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 138.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMH shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.55.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 8,078 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total transaction of $261,969.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 316,092 shares of company stock worth $10,230,812 over the last quarter. 21.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Agoura Hills, CA.

