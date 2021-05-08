American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 55.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,087 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.33.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $158.98 on Friday. American Express has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $159.26. The stock has a market cap of $127.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.