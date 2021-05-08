American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) CEO Nicholas K. Akins Sells 15,068 Shares

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 15,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $1,331,860.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,588 shares in the company, valued at $9,421,313.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

American Electric Power stock opened at $87.19 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $94.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.81%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.18.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,851,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,742,000 after buying an additional 252,550 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,297,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,627,000 after buying an additional 39,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,199,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,143,000 after buying an additional 26,864 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,819,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,474,000 after buying an additional 122,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,512,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,944,000 after buying an additional 51,934 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

