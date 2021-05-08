American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. American Axle & Manufacturing updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AXL traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.48. 1,822,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,927,338. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $12.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.03.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.22.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

