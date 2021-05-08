American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.09 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) will post sales of $7.09 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.27 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.63 billion. American Airlines Group posted sales of $1.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 337.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full-year sales of $27.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.95 billion to $30.21 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $37.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.55 billion to $41.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.65) EPS. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AAL shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.00. 32,022,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,486,965. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.84. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $26.09.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 171.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

