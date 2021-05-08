Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%.
Ameren has increased its dividend by 12.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years.
NYSE AEE opened at $84.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Ameren has a 1 year low of $66.33 and a 1 year high of $86.90.
In other news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,320 shares in the company, valued at $5,807,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,400,220 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.
AEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameren from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.71.
Ameren Company Profile
Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.
Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.