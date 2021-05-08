Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%.

Ameren has increased its dividend by 12.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years.

NYSE AEE opened at $84.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Ameren has a 1 year low of $66.33 and a 1 year high of $86.90.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameren will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,320 shares in the company, valued at $5,807,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,400,220 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

AEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameren from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.71.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

