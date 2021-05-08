AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.22) EPS. AMC Entertainment’s revenue was down 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMC stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.51. The stock had a trading volume of 37,608,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,302,438. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.23. AMC Entertainment has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $20.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.48.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMC shares. MKM Partners lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

In related news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $430,883.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,130.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,667.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,844,579 shares of company stock valued at $25,709,103 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

