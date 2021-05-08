Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $4,500.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.71% from the stock’s current price.

AMZN has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,200.00 price target (up previously from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,135.79.

AMZN stock opened at $3,291.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 96.39, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,266.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,202.02. Amazon.com has a one year low of $2,330.00 and a one year high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,242 shares of company stock valued at $384,691,177 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,548,014 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,328 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 35,361.0% during the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 249,295 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Amazon.com by 69.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 548,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,695,701,000 after buying an additional 224,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

