Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 451 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,135.79.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 111,242 shares of company stock worth $384,691,177 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,291.61 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,330.00 and a twelve month high of $3,554.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 96.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,266.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,202.02.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

