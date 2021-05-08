Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) released its earnings results on Thursday. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 266.45% and a negative net margin of 51.95%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.11. 928,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,239. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Alphatec has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $19.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.12.

Get Alphatec alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ATEC shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

In other Alphatec news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 3,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.38 per share, for a total transaction of $49,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,200 shares in the company, valued at $494,676. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $479,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 615,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,827,474.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,959 shares of company stock worth $2,080,587. 28.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.