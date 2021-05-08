AlphaMark Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,049 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 0.9% of AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 36,841 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,851 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 74,400 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,371,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 19,470 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $58.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.75 and a 200-day moving average of $57.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $243.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.85 and a 1-year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,433.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,665 shares of company stock worth $2,306,731 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

