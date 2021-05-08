AlphaMark Advisors LLC Makes New $30,000 Investment in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in CureVac by 33.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 75,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,933,000 after buying an additional 18,884 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of CureVac in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CureVac by 4.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CureVac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $974,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of CureVac by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 4.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CureVac in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of CureVac in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CureVac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.25.

CVAC stock opened at $100.40 on Friday. CureVac has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $151.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.34.

About CureVac

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its lead proprietary programs include CV8102 that is in a Phase 1 dose escalating clinical trials for four types of cancers as a monotherapy and in combination with anti-PD-1; and CV7202, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trials as a vaccine candidate against rabies.

