Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $2,800.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective raised by Argus from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2,525.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,473.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $14.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,351.93. 1,444,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,771,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,206.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,933.91. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,323.30 and a 1 year high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

