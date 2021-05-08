Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target Raised to $2,755.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $2,500.00 to $2,755.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GOOG. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $2,450.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,495.63.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,398.69 on Tuesday. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,323.91 and a 12 month high of $2,452.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,224.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,944.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,740.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total value of $145,987.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,507.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,219 shares of company stock worth $50,690,215. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

