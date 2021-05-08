Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.7% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 342 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,851,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Alphabet by 126.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,204 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.9% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 573 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 11.5% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,351.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,323.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2,431.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,206.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,933.91.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,473.33.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.