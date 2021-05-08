Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Announces Earnings Results

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alpha Pro Tech had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 23.65%.

Shares of Alpha Pro Tech stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.47. Alpha Pro Tech has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $25.55. The company has a market capitalization of $116.10 million, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of -1.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpha Pro Tech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

In other news, Director John Ritota sold 15,000 shares of Alpha Pro Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $168,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,850 shares in the company, valued at $347,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alpha Pro Tech

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply.

