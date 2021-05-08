ALLY (ALY) One Day Volume Hits $24,816.00

ALLY (CURRENCY:ALY) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One ALLY coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ALLY has traded up 33.1% against the US dollar. ALLY has a total market capitalization of $4.74 million and $24,816.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.69 or 0.00080959 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00020866 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00064849 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $469.03 or 0.00796254 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.64 or 0.00104636 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,731.33 or 0.09729799 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00044401 BTC.

ALLY Coin Profile

ALLY (CRYPTO:ALY) is a coin. It launched on September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. The official website for ALLY is getally.io . ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally is focused on providing users the most secure and decentralized online communication solution. With private P2P chats, group chats, broadcast channels, ephemeral messaging, and crypto transfers, Ally offers a multitude of features to ensure users have the richest experience possible. As the first dApp built on Skrumble Network’s public blockchain, Ally is primed to be the go-to communication application for managing crypto communities, discussing sensitive political matters, and exploring a variety of fun and engaging topics. “

ALLY Coin Trading

