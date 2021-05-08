Allworth Financial LP Purchases 62 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $23,394,117,000 after acquiring an additional 871,896 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 76,947.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,303,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293,847 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $3,076,228,000. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,077,121 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,651,273,000 after acquiring an additional 67,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,451,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,930 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cascend Securities increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Truist upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.84.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $592.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.97, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $303.79 and a one year high of $648.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $573.10 and its 200-day moving average is $545.70.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

