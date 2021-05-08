Allworth Financial LP Invests $453,000 in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Equifax during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Equifax during the first quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

In related news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $239.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.98 and a 52 week high of $241.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 66.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.33.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.76%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EFX shares. Barclays raised their target price on Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC began coverage on Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.25.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.