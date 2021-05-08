Allworth Financial LP Increases Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 3,896.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,195 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in American International Group were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of American International Group by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.07.

Shares of AIG opened at $51.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.48 and a twelve month high of $51.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.47.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.