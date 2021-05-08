Allworth Financial LP Has $375,000 Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 186.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,551 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Cigna were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,879,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,214,137,000 after purchasing an additional 122,245 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,968,034 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,822,385,000 after purchasing an additional 366,443 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,166,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,365,630,000 after purchasing an additional 588,589 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,739,333 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,628,000 after acquiring an additional 873,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,320,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $899,486,000 after acquiring an additional 739,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

CI stock opened at $261.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $263.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.39.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.34. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.46%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CI. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.27.

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 5,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $1,054,417.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,701,401. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $536,658.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,933,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,144 shares of company stock worth $58,148,450 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

