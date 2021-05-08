Allworth Financial LP Boosts Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 13,233.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $104.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.28 and a beta of 1.64. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $70.75 and a one year high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.66 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $243,172.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 4,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.24, for a total value of $588,985.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,223 shares in the company, valued at $6,296,850.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,668 shares of company stock worth $10,636,957 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price target on Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.80.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

