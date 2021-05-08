AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of AlloVir stock traded up $1.47 on Friday, hitting $23.85. The stock had a trading volume of 171,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,840. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.27 and a 200 day moving average of $33.70. AlloVir has a twelve month low of $18.15 and a twelve month high of $48.96.

In other news, insider Ann M. Leen sold 3,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $90,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Agustin Melian sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total value of $97,387.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 516,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,413,920.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 312,884 shares of company stock worth $10,694,114. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALVR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AlloVir from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised AlloVir from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AlloVir from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of AlloVir from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

AlloVir Company Profile

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

