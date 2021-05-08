Alliance Global Partners Lowers Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Price Target to $32.00

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 412.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Heat Biologics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Heat Biologics in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of HTBX stock opened at $6.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.70. Heat Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 44.07% and a negative net margin of 527.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that Heat Biologics will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HTBX. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics during the 4th quarter worth about $754,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Heat Biologics by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 481,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 138,214 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Heat Biologics by 138.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 98,715 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Heat Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at about $422,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Heat Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. 49.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heat Biologics Company Profile

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

