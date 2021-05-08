Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.15-0.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $176-179 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $168.78 million.Allegro MicroSystems also updated its Q1 2021 guidance to 0.150-0.170 EPS.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allegro MicroSystems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.88.
Shares of ALGM stock opened at $24.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.10. Allegro MicroSystems has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $34.66.
In related news, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 101,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $2,967,204.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,429 shares in the company, valued at $624,869.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 93,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $2,517,194.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,159,684 shares of company stock valued at $62,764,904 over the last 90 days.
About Allegro MicroSystems
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.
