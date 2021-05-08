Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.15-0.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $176-179 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $168.78 million.Allegro MicroSystems also updated its Q1 2021 guidance to 0.150-0.170 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allegro MicroSystems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.88.

Shares of ALGM stock opened at $24.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.10. Allegro MicroSystems has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $34.66.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $175.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.00 million. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 101,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $2,967,204.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,429 shares in the company, valued at $624,869.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 93,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $2,517,194.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,159,684 shares of company stock valued at $62,764,904 over the last 90 days.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

