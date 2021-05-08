Algorand (ALGO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $349.83 Million

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.54 or 0.00002624 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar. Algorand has a total market cap of $4.60 billion and $349.83 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00066200 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.48 or 0.00322775 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000683 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00008964 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00031113 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00010839 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005665 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,476,313,700 coins and its circulating supply is 2,985,260,633 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

