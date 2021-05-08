Algoma Central Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:ALC)

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC) – Stock analysts at Cormark lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Algoma Central in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 6th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.58. Cormark has a “NA” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Algoma Central’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.39. The business had revenue of C$154.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$152.10 million.

Shares of TSE ALC opened at C$17.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$660.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.77. Algoma Central has a 52-week low of C$8.58 and a 52-week high of C$17.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Algoma Central’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Algoma Central’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.16%.

Algoma Central Company Profile

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. The company operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. It operates 12 self-unloading bulk carriers and 8 gearless bulk carriers; and owns and manages eight double-hull product tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

