Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ALDX traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.48. 1,311,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,210,809. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $15.95. The company has a quick ratio of 13.65, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $593.35 million, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.82 and a 200 day moving average of $9.94.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALDX. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.63.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.