Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Major Shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc Acquires 1,200,000 Shares

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 1,200,000 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of ALDX stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a current ratio of 13.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.35 million, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.86. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 70,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,435,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,844,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 2,960.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 7,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 36.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 10,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

