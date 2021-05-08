Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Releases Earnings Results

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.57), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 751.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.22%.

ALBO stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.91. 136,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,730. The stock has a market cap of $574.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 13.51, a current ratio of 13.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Albireo Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $22.08 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.00.

In other Albireo Pharma news, insider Jan Mattsson sold 31,470 shares of Albireo Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $1,159,669.50. Insiders have sold a total of 32,374 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,686 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Albireo Pharma from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albireo Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

