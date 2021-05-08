Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Shares Bought by PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 120.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 538,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293,790 shares during the quarter. Alamos Gold comprises about 1.7% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $4,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGI. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGI stock opened at $8.76 on Friday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.41.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.07 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 14.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $19.25 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.98.

Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

