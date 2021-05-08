Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Akamai Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.50.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $110.81 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $92.64 and a 12-month high of $124.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Adam Karon sold 10,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $1,100,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,734.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $978,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 22,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,293.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,888 shares of company stock valued at $4,871,957 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,187 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 673,112 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $70,670,000 after buying an additional 15,054 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 7,436 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

