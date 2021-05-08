Airbloc (ABL) Price Reaches $0.0606 on Top Exchanges

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded up 30.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 8th. One Airbloc coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0606 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Airbloc has traded 51% lower against the U.S. dollar. Airbloc has a market cap of $15.29 million and approximately $415,967.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Airbloc Profile

ABL is a coin. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 coins and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 coins. Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Airbloc is www.airbloc.org . The official message board for Airbloc is medium.com/airbloc . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Buying and Selling Airbloc

