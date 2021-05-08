Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $310.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $295.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on APD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $304.00.

NYSE:APD traded down $3.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $290.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,214,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,809. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1 year low of $219.52 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APD. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

