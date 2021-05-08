Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Air Lease had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $474.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:AL opened at $44.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.39 and its 200 day moving average is $42.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. Air Lease has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $52.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 12.57%.

AL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

