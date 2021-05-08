Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

AGEN opened at $3.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average of $3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $682.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.86. Agenus has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $5.95.

AGEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Agenus in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

