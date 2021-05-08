AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $147.96 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) will announce sales of $147.96 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $145.83 million and the highest is $153.00 million. AeroVironment posted sales of $135.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full year sales of $406.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $404.72 million to $412.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $574.08 million, with estimates ranging from $562.90 million to $591.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AeroVironment.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $78.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.83 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVAV shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Alembic Global Advisors raised AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AeroVironment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

In other AeroVironment news, VP Alison Marie Roelke sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $16,974,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,105,213.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,625 shares of company stock valued at $25,312,983 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AeroVironment by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $416,221,000 after buying an additional 140,196 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 918,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 471,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 276,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,023,000 after purchasing an additional 76,825 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 272,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVAV traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $109.45. 96,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,884. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.39. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.97 and a beta of 0.58. AeroVironment has a 1-year low of $57.61 and a 1-year high of $143.71.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

