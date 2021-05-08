AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 36,526 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 50.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,526 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in The Kroger by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 36,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in The Kroger by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 78,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in The Kroger by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 10,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.11.

In other The Kroger news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $453,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,267.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $601,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 198,298 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 84,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,241 over the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KR opened at $37.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.82. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

