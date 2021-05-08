AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,828 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 34.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPL. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 232.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 73,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 51,571 shares in the last quarter. Moller Financial Services lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 50,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,429 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,037,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 206,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the period.

Shares of VPL opened at $83.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.61. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $57.29 and a 52 week high of $84.90.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

